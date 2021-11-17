140 Indigenous tourism businesses in British Columbia have received grants to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

In the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, $305,000 is going towards nine recipients in the region.

“Indigenous tourism was the fastest-growing segment of B.C.’s tourism industry before the pandemic, and we’re determined to maintain this momentum,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These grants are demonstrating reconciliation in action by ensuring people working in Indigenous tourism can continue inviting visitors for years to come.”

Businesses in the province received up to $45,000 to navigate the ongoing economic impacts of the provincial restrictions. According to the province, the grants assisted businesses with maintaining or creating nearly 1,200 jobs throughout the province.

In total, $5 million was provided to Indigenous tourism businesses throughout the province.