The Cariboo Regional District said earlier this afternoon that the Evacuation Alerts issued on July 11, 2021, at 6:15 pm and July 15, 2021, at 5:30 pm for the Titetown and Nazko North Areas have been lifted.

The CRD said to ensure public safety, stay out of fire-affected areas, and obey all warning and hazard signs.

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire-affected areas.