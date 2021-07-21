Almost 60% of BC adults are fully vaccinated
COVID-19 Blood Samples (Photo provided by Pixabay)
According to BC Health officials, 59% of BC adults and 55.6% of those 12 and up are now fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
80.1% of those 12 and older, and 81.1% of adults in BC received their first dose.
That being said, there are 78 new cases in BC, with one in Northern Health.
This means there are 729 active cases across the province, 30 of them are in the north.
Of the active cases, 48 people are currently in hospital and 16 are in intensive care.
BREAKDOWN BY REGION:
- one new case in Northern Health
- 23 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 31 new cases in Interior Health
- 21 new cases in Fraser Health
- two new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada