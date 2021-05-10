(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The province saw 1,759 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Fri- Sat: +596 new cases

Sat-Sun: +605 new cases

Last 24 hours: +558 new cases

131 of the new cases were in Interior Health and 52 were in Northern Health.

This comes as 20 more people passed away over the weekend, the majority of the people that lost their lives were seniors however, 2 of them were in their 20’s and another 2 were in their 50’s.

The provincial death toll is now 1,622 as more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

Across BC, there are 6,140 active cases, a drop of 617 from Friday’s numbers.

Of the active cases, there are 415 people battling the virus in the hospital while 150 of whom are in ICU.

Meanwhile, an additional 2,340 people recovered over the weekend as BC’s recovery rate is now 95%.

BC’s Vaccine Rollout continues to move forward, as of tonight (Monday), residents 40+ will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Additionally, anyone 18+ that lives in an identified high-risk CHSA can book an appointment tonight.

The identified high-risk communities in Northern Health are as follows:

Dawson Creek

Fort Nelson Population Centre

Fort St. John

Fort St. James North

“Our immunization program is accelerating rapidly and we are receiving more and more vaccines,” explained Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Text and email alerts will be sent out to every registered person that is eligible.

BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health: +52 (7,355)

Interior Health: +131 (11,418)

Fraser Health: +1,201 (78,494)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +325 (33,155)

Island Health: +50 (4,854)