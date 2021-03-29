100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report of a break and enter in the 4200 block of Highway 97 near 111 Mile early Sunday morning at 4-16 am.

Officers attended and located the gate to a local business broken up, and another piece of the perimeter fence damaged.

Two vehicles were missing from the property, although the building itself had not been entered.

Later that same day officers were called to the 4000 block of Dempsey Lake Road for a report of suspicious circumstances.

Police say the complainant reported that an unknown male had come to his front door stating that his truck was stuck and wanted to borrow the phone.

The complainant reported seeing an ATV that he thought looked like his neighbours, who was away at the time, so he reported the incident the police after the suspect had left.

RCMP say both trucks were seized for forensic examination.

Other investigations have been opened in that same area, which leads police to believe that more break and enters could be located in that area, specifically on Spring Lake Road.

RCMP say several witnesses have come forward with information on possible suspects, their locations and direction of travel that day.

Anyone else who may have information is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS(8477) to provide information.

