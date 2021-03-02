Two people are in police custody after an incident that began in Clinton.

Clinton RCMP received a report of two suspects attempting to steal a truck from the 1700 Block of Loon Lake Road. Police say one of the suspects fired a shot from the truck when confronted by RCMP. The truck fled the scene and allegedly broke into a residence in the 400 block of Loon Lake road.

Clinton RCMP responded immediately and learned the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen, was northbound and not stopping for Police. Clinton RCMP stopped the pursuit of the vehicle after speeds exceeded 120 km/h. Ashcroft RCMP, Provincial Support Team, Central Interior Traffic Services, 100 Mile House RCMP and Williams Lake RCMP all engaged to assist.

At around 10:50 AM, the vehicle was seen driving northbound on Highway 97, past the 70 Mile store. Police say a spike belt was successfully deployed by 100 Mile House RCMP near 93, but the vehicle continued north.

Nearly an hour later, two people, an adult male and female were arrested south of 150 Mile House, and remain in custody. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says no injuries were caused to the general public or anyone involved, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the RCMP jurisdiction involved, or 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.

Original Story:

A police incident had Highway 97 closed between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

According to witnesses, an allegedly stolen dually truck with the front driver tire popped was fleeing police through 100 Mile House.

It is reported the suspect(s) were armed, and stole another vehicle and fled northbound on Highway 97.

Peter Skene Ogden School was locked down for a short time while the incident was in progress.

Video from a witness shows a male and female suspect were arrested between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House along Highway 97.

This story is breaking and we will have more details as they come.