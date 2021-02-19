Interior Health has identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health area including Williams Lake since their last report on February 16th.

A total of 417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region since January first.

Interior Health said a total of 38 COVID-19 cases are currently active and in self-isolation and since this community cluster was initially declared on January 20th, 379 people have recovered.

COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior.

Although they are pleased to see the numbers leveling off significantly in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, Interior Health said everyone should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions.