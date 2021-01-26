Four more schools within School District 27 have had a school community member test positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Chris Van Der Mark said yesterday they announced the exposures at Nesika Elementary, Marie Sharpe Elementary Nature Kindergarten, Lake City Secondary-Columneetza Campus, and Mountview Elementary.

“Some of those sites have classes that are isolated as has happened in previous cases and that all instructions will be followed according to what is required in those isolations and whatever else is required from Interior Health.”

Van Der Mark said “I’m very appreciative of the work that Interior Health and our staff and teams are doing. We’re often getting calls or notices or emails on the weekend which then I’m following up with my administration at schools and they have to follow up with their staff. People are working hard to make sure that all the information is gathered and shared as timely as possible. I remain appreciative to those efforts and appreciate generally I think a pretty good level of understanding of the situation that we’re in”.