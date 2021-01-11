City of Williams Lake crews continue to work on a water main break on Hodgson Road near the truck wash station and Wotzke Drive intersection.

Manager of Public Works, Patrick Mahood said they were called about it yesterday and gives this update on the work that’s been going on since this morning

“The crew got busy on it this morning, they’ve been working at it all day. We had the one break buttoned up and when we were re-pressurizing the line just earlier this afternoon we discovered a second break and so the crew is carrying on chasing that one down as we speak”.

Mahood said crews will continue to work on this second break but are unable to ensure it will be repaired today.

The City of Williams Lake is asking residents in the Westridge and Golf Course sub-divisions, Terra Ridge and along Wotzke Drive and Hodgson roads areas to limit their water use to personal hygiene and cooking only.