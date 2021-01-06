(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The COVID-19 case count around the province has spiked in the new year.

625 new infections were reported in B.C. today (Wednesday) including two epi-linked cases, for a total of 55,254.

In Northern Health, 43 infections were announced, for a total of 2274.

Interior Health saw another 71 cases for a total of 4,310.

Province-wide, there are 6,343 active cases, 381 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 78 of whom are in intensive care.

There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 962 deaths in British Columbia.

That includes one person at a seniors home in Vernon, bringing Interior Health’s death toll up to 34 since the pandemic began.

Currently, 8,719 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, not including Northern Health.

“This time of year can be a difficult time for many people, and it is compounded by the challenges that come with COVID-19. During these times, taking care of our mental health and well being is part of how we take care of ourselves and our community,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“While the number of new cases and those with serious illness is higher than any of us want, there is light ahead, and with each day that we do our part and more people get immunized, that light gets brighter,” she added.

A further 46,728 people who tested positive have recovered, marking a recovery rate of 85 %.

To date, 33,665 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in B.C.

“Our focus is to ensure we safely deliver the vaccines as quickly as possible to communities across the province, using all available supply,” said Henry.

BREAKDOWN:

+178 in Vancouver Coastal Health

+ 305 in Fraser Health

+ 28 in Island Health

+ 71 in Interior Health

+ 43 in Northern Health