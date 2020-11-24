Fans of the Quesnel Kangaroos and Williams Lake Stampeders won’t be able to cheer on their home teams.

Earlier today the Central Interior Hockey League announced the official cancellation of the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 and the inability to have fans safely in the stands.

Janna Gertzen, Marketing and Sponsorship Directors for the Stamps said “They’ve been delaying and we’ve all had our fingers crossed hoping that we would get better COVID news and we would be able to have fans in the stands, but unfortunately with the current changes and the re-lockdown and no spectators we just don’t think there’s a way to be able to have our fans and our supporters in the stands which means, unfortunately, no hockey”.

Gertzen added “We’ve been running on a delayed schedule kind of idea where we were looking originally at October, when that didn’t work we pushed back to December then there were discussions of January. There’s just no way to have a viable season at this point which such a short window to play”.

In a news release, Gertzen said “We look forward to the return of official league hockey in 2021 when we’ll need the support of our community more than ever to ensure a successful start back for the league. In the meantime, the CIHL and Stampeders Executives will continue to work towards a return to play in front of our valued communities and fans”.