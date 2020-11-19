tension crack on Highway 97 near Cottonwood in May (GHenderson-MyCaribooNow-staff)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has reduced the speed limit on a section of Highway 97 north of Quesnel.

The Ministry says an historical tension crack has reappeared just north of the Cottonwood Bridge.

The pavement deformation first appeared back in May before it was fixed, and the Ministry says in a written statement, that the new crack is a sign that movement has reactivated.

It says the crack is related to an ancient slide zone that has awakened as a result of elevated seasonal groundwater levels and the Cottonwood River eroding the toe of the slide.

Geotechnical engineers have inspected the site and the Ministry and Emcon Road Services will continue to monitor it for any further movement.