Mason Lawson of Surrey BC has been released with conditions after being arrested on multiple charges over the weekend.

Lawson was arrested after evading RCMP near Lone Butte, and eventually driving a vehicle into a swamp. During the booking process, Lawson began to fight with officers, causing minor injuries. Lawson is facing 11 charges, including obstructing a Peace Officer, refusal to provide a breath sample, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Lawson was released from RCMP custody on October 19th, but with conditions. The conditions for the release include:

To not be within 100 kilometers of 100 Mile House BC unless attending the area for the purposes of attending court or with permission of the Bail Supervisor.

To not possess any firearm, crossbow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, etc.

Lawson must not drive, operate, or be found in the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle.

Lawson must not possess or consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances unless prescribed by a physician.

Lawson is scheduled to appear in court on December 1st in 100 Mile House

Anyone with information on this file or if they see Mr. LAWSON within 100 km of 100 Mile House BC, can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers BC at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Please refer to file 2020-3687.