100 Mile House RCMP arrested a driver with two different license plates Friday night, but not without a struggle.

The diver failed to stop for a routine traffic stop and continued eastbound. The officer did not pursue the Ford Explorer.

The vehicle was later reported driving westbound on Highway 24 by the same officer, who let others know which way the vehicle was headed. Another officer attempted to block the highway, but the suspect drove around the patrol car on the shoulder of the highway and continued westbound. The driver was suspected to be impaired at the time.

The officers saw the vehicle turn off of the highway, but eventually found the vehicle’s tracks going down Blueberry Road into a private driveway. The vehicle was then seen coming back up the driveway at a high rate of speed, but turned and entered a wooded area, eventually launching itself into a shallow swamp, immobilizing the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 34-year-old male and is a prohibited driver from Surrey with an extensive criminal history. The individual was safely arrested by 100 Mile House RCMP. Once taken back to cells, the suspect fought with officers during the booking process. All officers suffered minor injuries, but the suspect was safely booked into cells.