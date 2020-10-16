The 100 Mile House Ranger Patrol is taking part in various training exercises over the weekend.

The Rangers meet for monthly personal training and two times a year for various exercises.

This weekend, the Ranger’s training includes meeting with local leaders to discuss how they can assist the community in times of Crisis. Warrant Officer Kirk McColl says the pandemic has shown the Rangers they need to be more prepared for situations like the pandemic. “This has been a prime time to meet with emergency operation center coordinators and other key leaders to discuss how the COVID-19 precautions and planning was properly sorted out, and how we can do better in the future.”

The patrol also took part in UTV/ATV training course at the Horse Lake Training Centre.

The 100 Mile House Ranger Patrol consists of 25 members, and they are constantly training.