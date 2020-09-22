The City of Williams Lake, District of 100 Mile House, the Cariboo Regional District, School District 27, and Thompson Rivers University are looking to renew their joint use agreement.

The renewal is for the joint use of facilities owned by public agencies in the south and central Cariboo.

The agreement’s goal is to provide access to facilities and spaces owned by each organization to the other parties of the agreement at no cost and will last until December of 2022

The agreement has now been signed by the School District 27, Thompson Rivers University, the District of 100 Mile House, and the Cariboo Regional District.

The City of Williams Lake has been coordinating the renewal process and will circulate the final agreement once all signatures are obtained.