Covid-19 has thrown a bit of a curveball into the Quesnel School District’s student enrollment numbers this year.

Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller goes over some of the preliminary numbers…

“Right now we have 2.663 kids attending school in person and that is 90 percent of the students that we were expecting to come back to school, but in addition to those numbers we have a 169 students presently in our Quesnel Distributed Learning Program.”

Miller says those are new students in that program.

That number goes up to 191 when you add in those students that were in it last year…

“That’s a huge increase. We usually run around 40 students, 40 FTE’s in that program, so that’s a large increase.”

Miller says there is another 5 percent of students who aren’t in either of those categories…

“Some are home schooling and some just aren’t ready to come back or have moved or haven’t made a commitment, so we’re really just going to look at that last 5 percent of kids and try to find out who they are, what those supports they need and try to bring them back to school.”

Miller says the District will be sending in its final enrollment numbers to the Ministry of Education by September 30th.

The District has budgeted for 2,994 students this year.

There were 2,917 students at the end of the last school year in June.