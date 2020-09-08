BC Transit will be installing new equipment on its buses in Williams Lake.

Jamie Weiss, Spokesperson for BC Transit said the new full driver doors are to protect the health and safety of Transit operators and will be installed later this week.

“So Williams Lake is getting installations on Thursday (Sept 10th). All three buses in the conventional fleet will have full driver doors retrofitted on them and passengers should know that service levels will not be impacted while the installations are taking place”.

Weiss explained what passengers will see when the new doors are in place.

“They’re going to see a metal-framed door positioned between the driver’s seat and the farebox. The door has a window so we realize the importance of that interaction between our BC Transit operators and passenger and our customers should know that will not be impacted, they’ll be able to see and hear their driver and it really will just be just a physical barrier that will take a little of getting used to”.

BC Transits buses in Quesnel will have the new full driver doors installed later this month.

Weiss noted that Community and handyDart buses in both the conventional and custom systems in Williams Lake will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.

BC Transit said the installation of the new doors takes at least two to three hours on each of the 3 buses and will all be done in one day.