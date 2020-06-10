As we continue working to stop the spread of COVID-19 across BC, we have updated the “Coronavirus (COVID-19): Northern Health guide for your community” to help keep you informed. Along with existing tips and rules around things like physical distancing and recognizing symptoms, the guide now includes information on:

⦁ BC’s Restart Plan

⦁ What the phases mean

⦁ WorkSafeBC tools for returning to safe operations

⦁ Information on gatherings

⦁ Physical distancing tips

⦁ Guidance on mass gatherings

⦁ How to wear a mask safely

⦁ Changes to Northern Health services

⦁ Surgeries

⦁ NH Connections

⦁ Outpatient services

⦁ Lab and diagnostic services

⦁ New mental wellness resources

⦁ Advice on staying healthy and monitoring your health

Thank you for helping to flatten the curve!

Some important info to remember

Northern Health is still here for your health needs

Northern Health wants you to remember that your health care professionals are still there for you. Primary care providers are still available via phone or virtual appointments, or in person when required. Don’t hesitate to call if you have a health care concern.

Emergency departments are still open if you have an urgent illness or injury. Pay attention to signage as we are still taking additional precautions. Visitor restrictions are still in place in many of our health facilities.

Other services are starting to restart. Visit northernhealth.ca for updated information.

It’s safe for your child to get health care

Health care for your child is safe. Offices, clinics and hospitals have the correct supplies and procedures in place to keep everyone safe during your visit. Your family can still get essential medical care.

Very few children and youth have become seriously ill from COVID-19. It is safest for your child to get the medical care they need, such as routine immunizations. The risks of not seeking medical care can be much higher than the risks of your child getting sick from COVID-19.

If you’re not sure whether your child needs medical care, use the red, amber and green direction in the resource linked below to help you decide. If your child has symptoms of COVID-19, call ahead to the hospital or clinic, if you can, to tell them you’re coming.

For more information, see the full message from Child Health BC.

BC’s (careful) Restart Plan

BC is restarting, carefully. The BC Government has released a phased approach to restarting. Whether you operate a business, have a child in school, or want to leave town, learn what this plan means for you at gov.bc.ca/restartbc.

And always remember: continue to physical distance, keep your gatherings to 2-6 people, stay home if you’re sick, stay informed, explore close to home, support local, and wash your hands.

New resource on child and youth mental health and substance use

A new NH resource helps youth and families get help with mental health and substance use challenges: Child & Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Resources for Families.

Please be aware that there is help available during these difficult times; don’t hesitate to reach out for yourself or on behalf of a loved one.

For more information

The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.

