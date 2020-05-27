Williams Lake RCMP confirm that the BC Provincial Crown Counsel Special Prosecutions Office has approved a charge of second degree murder against Jayson Gilbert.

The charge is in connection with the death of Williams Lake resident Richard Duncan.

RCMP, responding to a report of shots fired, were called to a residence on Mackenzie Avenue back on August 6th, 2019.

Upon arrival, police say Duncan was found severely injured outside of the residence.

He later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

The North District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service were called in to assist with the investigation.

Gilbert has also been charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and first degree murder in relation to the death of Branton Regner.

Regner and another individual were reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge on August 9th, 2019.

Regner was found deceased in the Fraser River a little over two weeks later on August 27th.

Two other men from the Williams Lake area, 26-year old Jordell Sellers and 23-year old Micheal Drynock, have also been charged in connection with that incident.