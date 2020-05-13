(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

What does the future look like for sports teams during the era of COVID-19?

Numerous leagues including the BCHL, the WHL, the KIJHL and the Central Interior Hockey League rely on ticket revenue and large crowds in order to stay viable.

In an interview with Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, she doesn’t anticipate the ban on large crowds to be lifted anytime soon.

“I think it’s unlikely we will have a vaccine by the fall and I also think it’s unlikely that we’re going to have events that have large crowds. I am not removing the order of the 50-person limit.”

Henry states that sports teams are pretty much in the same boat as everybody else when trying to figure out how to operate during a unique time.

“We are in a very unusual time, it’s not just us in BC it’s around the world trying to figure out how we can get our economy and our life going again without giving the virus a chance to take off again and large crowds are not part of that.”