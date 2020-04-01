Around 25 members of the Williams Lake Fire Department worked to extinguish a structure fire Wednesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock says the department was called to the fire on Windmill Crescent at 4:50 am.

“When we arrived we had flames and smoke coming out the rear of the house,” he said. “The two residents that were there, one upstairs and one downstairs, were out of the home and we had crews knock down the fire and enter into the house and continue to extinguish the fire.”

The Department was on scene for approximately two hours.

Warnock said the extent of the damage was contained to the upstairs of the home, and that there was water damage in the basement suite.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“We’re going to be going back today just to take a quick look at the room where the fire started,” Warnock said. “We’ve talked to the homeowner and we think we may have the idea of how it started but we just want to clarify.”