A date for sentencing has been set for a South Cariboo man, who pled guilty to several charges including kidnapping and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

43-year old Shawn Taylor is due back in court in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on April 8th.

He pled guilty to four of the eight counts against him prior to his trial earlier this month.

A charge of assault with a weapon is expected to be stayed.

Taylor was taken into custody at a residence in the 103 Mile area in May of last year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say three firearms and some ammunition were located along the top of a ridge nearby.