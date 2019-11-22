Leaders and representatives from the Tsilhqot’in Nation will be off to Geneva, Switzerland next week.

The Tsilhqot’in will be attending the 8th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights to advocate for the rights of Indigenous peoples around the globe and share their journey that began in 1864/1865 when six of their war chiefs met for peace talks but were deceived, wrongfully arrested, and ultimately hanged.

Chief of Tsideldel First Nation Otis Guichon says the Tsilhqot’in understand first-hand the challenges for Indigenous communities around the world and the fight that exists to have their rights recognized and respected.

“The Tŝilhqot’in have won rights and title in Canadian courts, and now we are working every day for the safety, the way of life, and the human rights of our families and communities,” Guichon said in a news release.

“We are headed to Geneva to share our experience, learn from others, and to hold business and governments accountable for respecting our human rights as Indigenous peoples.”

The United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights runs in Geneva from Nov. 25 to 27.