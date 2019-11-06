It was a quiet and fun Halloween for 100 Mile House RCMP. Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen says they received 14 calls, but there were no major nuisance events reported.

Nielsen says Officers patrolled the streets, and enjoyed interacting with the kids and adults, and giving candy and chips to unsuspecting goblins, superheroes, and other fantastic creatures. Nielsen says the RCMP appreciates all the comments they received about their community involvement and thank everyone for their support.

While Halloween may have been over, Nielsen says they responded to an unusual report of a suspicious person dressed as a clown on November 5th. The person was walking on Lilypad Lake road near 108, and did not respond when asked by a passerby if they needed help.

The driver was understandably disturbed by the incident and called the police.

RCMP say the clown had no red balloons, and the investigation is concluded… hopefully.