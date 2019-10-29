A worker removes the lettering of Safeway in Williams Lake after the store closed Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 pm. (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Sobeys Inc. says it is excited to soon be able to introduce FreshCo to the communities of 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

100 Mile Safeway closed on Saturday, Oct. 5 and will reopen as FreshCo following a four to five-month renovation and construction period.

Also set to reopen as FreshCo following a four to five-month renovation and construction period is Williams Lake Safeway that closed on Saturday, Oct. 26 after having served the community since 1963.

A temporary in-store pharmacy will remain open in Williams Lake throughout the renovations.

“When these stores open as FreshCo locations they will be owned and operated by local franchisees, creating approximately 100 jobs within the community,” said external communications specialist, Megan Buston.

“We look forward to welcoming you into the new store and will continue to serve these communities with pride.

Empire Company Limited announced the locations of six additional FreshCo store investments in B.C. as part of its discount format expansion into Western Canada in June 2019. The company said it plans to expand FreshCo into the west by converting approximately 25% of its underperforming Safeway and Sobeys locations over a five year period.