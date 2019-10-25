A total of 150 students along with 30 advisors from schools all over the Province are attending a Student Leadership Conference at Lake City Secondary school.

Teacher and Co-Conference Chair Ryan Hanley said it’s been a tradition to try and take anywhere from 12 and 16 students from Lake City Secondary to this Provincial conference each year.

Two years ago Hanley said when they attended the one in Surrey, organizers asked who would like to run it in 2019 and we put in our bid that winter and was approved.

My Cariboo Now asked Hanley what the Student Leadership Conference is all about.

“To share ideas with each about what leadership ideas are working in their schools, they get a chance to see some really amazing keynote speakers to get inspired and while they’re here in Williams Lake take part in some local service projects to kinda give back to our community as a sorta thank you for having us”.

today the students will tour the city to familiarize themselves with Williams Lake and tomorrow they will take part in various service projects around the community.

“Tomorrow we have a group going out to Sugar Cane to stack wood for elders, some will be out at Scout Island doing some invasive weed pulling, another group going out to Fox Mountain clearing off mountain biking trail,”Hanley said, “We have Students in Boitanio Park cleaning up the bike park, some sorting food at the food bank, while others will visit seniors at Vantage Point Seniors Home”.

The Student Leadership Conference began last night (Thursday) and will continue until Sunday morning.