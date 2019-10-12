(With files from Pat Matthews, mycariboonow.com staff)

Thanksgiving is here this weekend and thoughts have turned to turkey, but the BC Centre for Disease Control is reminding all home chefs to thoroughly cook their turkey this Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the upcoming holiday season to avoid salmonella.

“Not properly cooking poultry increases the risk of illness for those who handle or eat it,” says Marsha Taylor, epidemiologist, BCCDC. “Salmonellosis is serious and it can ruin any Thanksgiving dinner, so remember to fully cook your turkey dinner and use a meat thermometer to ensure it is safe to eat.”

Turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 74 Celsius or hotter to prevent sickness caused by Salmonella, a type of bacteria often found in poultry products, including chickens, eggs, and turkey. Use a probe tip food thermometer to check the bird’s internal temperature by inserting it into the breast or the inner thigh.

“It is important to remember raw juices from poultry can easily spread to surfaces from the sink if the meat is rinsed,” said Lorraine McIntyre, food safety specialist, BCCDC. “Instead of rinsing, pat the turkey dry with paper towels and then discard the towels into the compost to help prevent cross-contamination.”

Taylor says symptoms of salmonella include gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and nausea. Other symptoms can include a fever. Symptoms appear quickly and usually pass on their own after about four days. More information can be found here.