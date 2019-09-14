RCMP in Alexis Creek are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant for a criminal code charge.

26-year-old Percy Gilpin is described as an Indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes, five foot ten in height, and 154 pounds.

“Gilpin is believed to is believed to be Alexis Creek area,” Corporal Patrick Simkins said.

Anyone with information as to where Gilpin may be is encouraged to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP at 250 394-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web-tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com