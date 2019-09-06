Brooke Wills, who now lives in Kamloops, is currently 6th in the Ladies Barrel Racing standings with more than 23 thousand dollars in earnings.

The top 12 will qualify for the finals.

There are just four rodeos left in the season.

Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek is currently 20th in the Tie Down Roping standings with $10, 349 in earnings so far this year.

That is about three thousand out of the top 12.

The Canadian Finals will take place from October 29th through November 3rd in Red Deer.