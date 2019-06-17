A couple of Cariboo competitors added to their season totals on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit over the weekend.

Brooke Wills, from Quesnel, was 6th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Innisfail for 925 dollars, while Virgil Poffenroth from Riske Creek earned a 7-8 split in the Tie Down Roping for just under 737 dollars.

Wills went into the weekend in 7th place in the overall standings.

Poffenroth was second.

One other BC note, Clayton Moore, from Pouce Coupe, tied for top spot in the Steer Wrestling in Innisfail and was first on his own in Bonnyville for more than 36-hundred dollars in total.