The District of 100 Mile House will be enrolling in the BC Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot program.

Council voted for the District to join the program at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

The program encourages investment outside urban areas of BC and entices entrepreneurs from around the world to start businesses in BC small communities.

Council also voted Tuesday to award the contract to supply a new street sweeping unit to replace the aging unit the District presently owns. The price of the new unit comes under the budget allotment.