It was standing room only for 2 Rivers Boxing Club’s Rumble #26.

Saturday night Quesnel boxers Owen Crossman won a split decision over Pasquale Ramuno of Vernon while Camille Logan was given the decision over her opponent from Fort St John.

Admir Hanic also from Quesnel got the decision over Quinton Moriarity of Sooke.

Other Quesnel Boxers on the card had Caleb Tetreault losing a decision to Csonger Basco of Coquitlam and Conner Clancy lost in the 3rd round to Raven Kage Therage of Lillooet.

In the main event which had the crowd on its feet, and voted the fight of the night, saw Melissa O’Flynn of 2 Rivers lose a decision to Robin Grant of Prince George.

Williams Lake boxer Duncan McLellan won by TKO over Mohammed Hossien Whallidul of Coquitlam in the second round.