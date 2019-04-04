Wilson-Raybould had conditions when it came to SNC-Lavalin affair

Former minister of justice Jody Wilson-Raybould had conditions for putting an end to the SNC-Lavalin affair.

CTV News is reporting those included firing the three members of the Prime Minister’s Office that she says pressured her to cut the company a legal break. Wilson-Raybould also says an apology from Justin Trudeau could have kept the fallout under control.

Police looking into lobbying of Ontario premier

The OPP says it will be reviewing allegations that Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being illegally lobbied.

The review stems from a letter penned by MPP Randy Hillier last month. That was three days before Hillier was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative Caucus.

Pilots followed all of Boeing’s procedures in fatal 737 Max 8 crash

Despite following all of Boeing’s recommended procedures, the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 still couldn’t be saved.

That’s the findings in a preliminary report released today on the crash that killed 157 people in March just months after the same model jet crashed in Indonesia killing 189. The 737 Max 8 remains grounded all over the world as Boeing and investigators look into issues its flight-control system may have played in the crashes.

Saudi Arabia only months away from going nuclear

It appears Saudi Arabia will be joining the ranks of nuclear nations, without ever having to promise it won’t build an atomic bomb.

New Google Earth images show its first reactor should be done in a few months. Concerns are being raised because the kingdom hasn’t officially revealed the project, or agreed to International Atomic Energy Agency rules.