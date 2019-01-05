Interior health is once again recommending that residents near the North Thompson river check their water for signs of diesel fuel.

Another motor vehicle incident involving a transport truck on Highway 5 has again resulted in

diesel contamination in the North Thompson River.

Residents who draw their water from the river

between the crash site 15 km north of Avola, south to the intersection of Highway 5 and Martin Creek

Forest Service Road (approximately 11 km north of Vavenby), are advised to be alert and check their

water for any signs of diesel fuel including sheen or fuel odour.

All residents in the affected area should not use the river water if it smells or tastes like fuel. This means

no drinking, showering/bathing or brushing teeth if a fuel odour is detected. Diesel fuel can pose a health

risk following ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption.

Interior health says The Avola (Improvement District) is not impacted by this spill however it remains on a pre-existing Boil Water Notice.

The Vavenby community water system is not impacted due to the distance from the crash site.

The TNRD will be providing bottled water and bulk water at the Vavenby Fire Hall from 4 – 6 p.m. today

Jan. 5 for residents drawing water from the impacted area of the North Thompson River.

Interior Health will continue to work with the TNRD to monitor the water quality.