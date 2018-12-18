It was another busy weekend for the 48 Operation Red Nose volunteers who gave safe rides home to Lake City revelers and their vehicles.

“We did 129 rides and we gave 233 people safe rides home with their vehicles,” said Dave Dickson, Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake.

“Last year we did 34 rides and 68 rides so we’re up a few.”

Dickson adds he is happy to see the younger generation using this service and making the wise choice when it comes to getting home safely after a holiday celebration.

Operation Red Nose will be back this Friday and Saturday night from 9 pm to 3 am and one last time on New Year’s Eve.

The number to call Operation Red Nose 250-392-2222.