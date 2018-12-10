The Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene at a house fire over the weekend.

Yesterday afternoon three apparatus and 22 members responded to the call that came in just after 2.

Rob Warnock is the Deputy Fire Chief

“We were called out to a structure fire at the corner of Midnight and Boundary and when we arrived we had a duplex, one side was fully involved on the rear of the building. We were there for approximately two hours on scene. We got a quick knock down on the fire and were able to enter into the building and chase around some hot spots.”

Warnock said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.