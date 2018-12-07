Enbridge will be conducting gas venting Saturday morning on their natural gas pipeline in the Green Lake area approximately 20 Kilometers south of Lone Butte.

Residents in the area may hear a loud noise and smell gas in the area between midnight and 4 am Saturday.

In a press release, Kelly Griffith, a spokesman for Enbridge says that such venting is a standard procedure, and is required from time to time to maintain a reliable gas pipeline system.

Enbridge apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.