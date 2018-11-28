There have been several thefts in the 100 Mile area over the last several weeks.

Two instances of fuel theft have been reported by the RCMP. In one incident, thieves took over thirty five hundred dollars worth of diesel from a business located at 112 Mile. In another fuel theft, thieves stole an unknown amount from vehicles parked outside a business in the 800 block of Alpine Avenue.

The construction site at the intersection of Highway 97 and Canim-Hendrix lake road has been a target for thieves as well. There are now large lights on overnight at the site after several structures were broken into. Some property was damaged, but the loss amount is unknown.

If anyone has any information on these incidents, please contact the 100 mile RCMP or Crimestoppers.