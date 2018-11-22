Liberals table back-to-work legislation, look to fast-track bill

MPs are debating on fast tracking a motion to force mail carriers back to work.

The back-to-work legislation has been tabled and the Liberals want to get the bill passed quickly to get postal service back in motion, but reports suggest the NDP might hold that up. The feds are also urging Canada Post and the workers’ union to reach a deal quickly.

Morneau says USMCA deal will still be signed despite US tariffs

Ottawa’s Finance Minister says Canada will sign a new trade deal despite tariffs.

Bill Morneau says the feds are hopeful to sign the USMCA deal next week and will still confirm the agreement if steel and aluminum tariffs are still in place. Canada is taking its tariff-related grievances to the World Trade Organization.

Be cautious of bait-and-switch retail scam this Black Friday

The Competition Bureau is warning Canadians to be wary this Black Friday.

Officials say some retailers may try to use a bait and switch scam named the cancelled discount. A customer is told an online sale purchase is no longer available at that price and the order is cancelled. The customer is then pressured to buy at regular price. If you’re hit by a similar scam, contact the bureau.