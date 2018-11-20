100 Mile House RCMP are looking for a male suspect who was scared off while attempting to steal a vehicle.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of horse lake road on November 18th, at about 2 AM.

Police say the suspect was frightened off by the owner of the vehicle. RCMP called in the police dog unit from Williams Lake to assist, and a track was found, but lost a distance away.

Police are looking for a male Caucasian suspect, 5’5 with a stocky build, wearing a black hat.

They ask if anyone has any information on this incident to contact the 100 Mile detachment, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).