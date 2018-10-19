The 108 Mile Ranch Fire Department is reminding motorists to slow down to the maximum allowable speed of 70 km/h when they approach an accident scene.

The Department said on its Facebook page many vehicles were traveling in excess of that speed following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Tatton Station Road early Friday morning.

No injuries are reported in the incident in which the Department says it appears a pickup and trailer left the roadway and entered the ditch.

“In British Columbia, motorists are required to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights,” a BC Government webpage stated.

“This includes maintenance workers, utility workers, police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement personnel, land surveyors, animal control workers, garbage collectors and other roadside workers.”

Motorists must slow their speed to:

70km/h when in an 80km/h or over zone

40km/h when in an under 80km/h zone

Failing to adjust your speed or failing to move over could result in a $173 traffic violation ticket that also carries 3 penalty points.