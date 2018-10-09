It was a welcoming package of approximately $1,700 in coveralls, helmets, and gloves for the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Society President Ian Hicks says Cariboo North MLA Corralee Oakes spearheaded their needs to Red Cross.

“She did, she said I’m trying to put something together, I’m trying to get something happening, there are all kinds of funds floating around. We just need to cross the letters and dots and make it happen. I guess a bunch of the private departments got some. I know Likely did, Horsefly and Big Lake”.

Hicks estimates the package contained $600 in fireproof coveralls alone.

He says the donations go a long way for the not for profit society that raises it’s funds through burger sales, bake sales, and bottle donations.