The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is seeking public feedback on the proposed Anahim Connector.

The proposed road would allow traffic to travel more directly from Anahim Lake to Highway 16 while connecting the communities of Vanderhoof and Anahim Lake.

“It would also provide a secondary fire-exit route for First Nations communities and rural residents,” the Ministry said in a news release.

The road would begin about 55 kilometres north of Anahim Lake at the end of the Dean River Road, pass near Eliguk Lake, and connect to the end of the Kluskus Forest Service Road.

It would according to the Ministry be built to current standards for forest service roads.

First Nations, stakeholders and the public are being consulted, and environmental, heritage and recreation reviews are being undertaken before a decision on whether to proceed with construction is made the Ministry adds.

Feedback can be emailed until Wednesday, October 31st to project manager Erika Driedger at: Erika.Driedger@gov.bc.ca