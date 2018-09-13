Interior Health’s MyHealthPortal tool continues to grow.

Director of Clinical Informatics, David Sookaveiff says overall patient feedback has been very positive.

“We completed a client survey last year and more than ninety percent of our respondents reported a positive experience with enrollment and navigating the portal,” he said.

“The majority of my health portal clients reported improved self management and increased knowledge about their health.”

Interior Health according to Sookaveiff is the first health authority in the province to implement a new service that provides patients with the ability to access their health information through a secure portal on their website.

The online tool has now expanded to be available on mobile devices through the the App Store or Google Play Store.

“The app offers secure access to one’s personal Interior Health medical information with easy to read graphs for the lab results,” Sookaveiff said.

Access for mature minors between the ages 12 and 18 years old is also now available. While those under 11 years old will not be provided access to a MyHealthPortal account, proxy access may be granted to their parent or legal guardian.

MyHealthPortal has seen more than 56,000 people enroll since its’ launch in 2016.

Those who wish to enroll simply need to have their email address added to their patient record at an Interior Health hospital or health centre. Once their email has been added to their chart, patients can go to: www.interiorhealth.ca to complete and submit the online Request to Enroll form.