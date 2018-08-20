BC Emergency Health Services gathered outside of Williams Lake City Hall on Monday morning to present a Lakecity resident with a Good Samaritan Award for providing unselfish and humanitarian assistance during a medical emergency during last summer’s wildfire evacuation.

Clearwater paramedic Brielle Penner spoke proudly of the contributions of Nicole Roberts who was on the scene as a passer-by of a motor vehicle incident outside Avola and assisted paramedics with two critically injured patients.

“Not only do they help us out, but they render themselves in a time where Nicole was evacuated so at that time it was high stress on her as well, and I felt that it was very important to recognize her for her courageous help,” Penner said.

“It was a very hectic, chaotic situation and she just stayed calm. We just worked together well as a team.”

Roberts who was in attendance to accept the Good Samaritan Award called it pretty outstanding to be recognized for something you hope that anybody would stop and help if needed.

The Good Samaritan Awards according to manger of patient care delivery, James Towle are presented by the BC Emergency Health Services across the province approximately two to three times each month to members of the public to honor them in performing necessary assistance to a patient’s successful survival.