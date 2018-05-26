A total of 112 fire personnel are working on the Allie Lake wildfire southeast of 100 Mile House.

Fire Information Officer Heather Rice says there are also 10 helicopters and 8 pieces of heavy equipment working as well. The fire did not grow overnight, due to the cooler temperatures, and at last report was estimated to be 2200 hectares in size. Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

The area has now been restricted to public access, and recreation sites in the restriction area are closed.

An evacuation order and alert were issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District May 25th for areas near the fire. For more information on evacuations go to the TNRD website here or call the TNRD emergency operations center at 1-866-377-7188.

Some areas near the Xusum Creek Wildfire, near Lilloett are also under evacuation. That fire is now 25 percent contained.