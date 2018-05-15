A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash 5 kilometres south of Hixon.

Quesnel RCMP and North District Traffic services responded to a call of the crash on Highway 97 at 7:23 am.

Police say a northbound Suzuki motorcycle lost control and the lone rider was thrown from his bike.

The 23-year old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for a period of time but has since reopened.

“The investigation continues and police believe that speed to be a factor in this crash,” said North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.