Up and coming performing artists are showing off their skills this week in 100 Mile House.

The 42nd annual festival of the Arts started last weekend at the Martin Exeter Hall. The festival gives performing artists a chance to be evaluated by adjudicators in their fields of study, and perform for the public.

Festival Committee President Shelly Morton says that 90 percent of the funding for the festival comes from private donations from the community and the festival would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers.