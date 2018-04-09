The Humboldt Broncos bus crash Friday that took 15 lives and injured another 14 continues to wear on the hearts of people across the country.

For some, the news hits a more personal note than others.

“I had a connection with the head coach [Darcy Haugan] from Humboldt, we had played a little bit of senior hockey together and against each other,” says Cariboo Cougars Head Coach Tyler Brough.

“He’s from Peace River, I grew up in Grande Prairie. It’s funny how the hockey world is so big and yet it’s so small and when things like this happen it sure shrinks the size of the hockey world.”

An outpouring of support for the team and families involved flooded in immediately following the incident.

Hockey players and families, especially, understand life on the road is part of the game.

“Moving into next year, it’s definitely something that we’re going to have to address a little bit more and maybe just be a little bit more aware that [accidents] happen,” Brough explains.

“You shouldn’t be leaving your house to go play a game of any sport and not be able to come home to your family.”

Currently, just over four million dollars has been raised via a GoFundMe fundraiser with the purpose of helping the affected families cope.

The GoFundMe is available here.

( files from Matt Fetinko MyPrinceGeorgenow )